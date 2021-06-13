Are you overpaying for gas in Coarsegold? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(COARSEGOLD, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.18 for gas in the Coarsegold area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.76 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.83 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.18 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Coarsegold area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Coarsegold area appeared to be at Chevron, at 40219 Ca-41.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Coarsegold area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$4.29
|card
card$4.59
$4.79
$--
$4.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.69
$--
|card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.15
$4.25
$4.35
$4.09
|card
card$4.35
$4.45
$4.55
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$3.99
|card
card$--
$4.59
$4.69
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.26
$4.39
$4.24
|card
card$4.19
$4.36
$4.49
$4.34
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chukchansi Crossing at 32025 Ca-41. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.83 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.