Are you overpaying for gas in Coarsegold? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(COARSEGOLD, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.18 for gas in the Coarsegold area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.76 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.83 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.18 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Coarsegold area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Coarsegold area appeared to be at Chevron, at 40219 Ca-41.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Coarsegold area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 40219 Ca-41, Oakhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ -- $ 4.49

Valero 40387 Ca-41, Oakhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ -- card card $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ --

Sinclair 40135 Ca-41, Oakhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.29

Chevron 32019 Meadow Ridge Rd, Coarsegold

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 3.99 card card $ -- $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.09

Valero 40475 Ca-41, Oakhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.26 $ 4.39 $ 4.24 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.36 $ 4.49 $ 4.34

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chukchansi Crossing at 32025 Ca-41. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.