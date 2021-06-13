Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Southampton
(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) Gas prices vary across the Southampton area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Southampton area was $3.03 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Southampton area appeared to be at Shell, at 250 E Montauk Hwy.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Southampton area that as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.39
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.35
$3.45
$--
|card
card$3.09
$3.45
$3.55
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 415 E Main St. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.