Are you overpaying for gas in Taos? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(TAOS, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Taos?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Taos area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Speedway, at 1137 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 1137 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Speedway 1642 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, El Prado

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Speedway 1318 Paseo Del Norte, Taos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 507 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.