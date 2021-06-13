Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jeanerette, LA

Paying too much for gas Jeanerette? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Jeanerette News Alert
Jeanerette News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5j35_0aT05RWM00

(JEANERETTE, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Jeanerette?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Jeanerette area was $2.71 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $2.74 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jeanerette area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2511 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2511 Main St, Jeanerette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gulf at 825 Main St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jeanerette News Alert

Jeanerette News Alert

Jeanerette, LA
11
Followers
15
Post
980
Views
ABOUT

With Jeanerette News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Jeanerette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Jeanerette, LAPosted by
Jeanerette News Alert

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Jeanerette

(JEANERETTE, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Jeanerette, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gulf at 825 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2511 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.74.