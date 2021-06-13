Paying too much for gas Jeanerette? Analysis shows most expensive station

(JEANERETTE, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Jeanerette?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Jeanerette area was $2.71 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $2.74 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jeanerette area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2511 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2511 Main St, Jeanerette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gulf at 825 Main St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.