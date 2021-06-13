Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medford, WI

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Medford as of Sunday

Posted by 
Medford News Flash
Medford News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0aT05Qdd00

(MEDFORD, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Medford area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Medford area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.98 to $2.98 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Trip, at 177 S 8Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 177 S 8Th St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Medford News Flash

Medford News Flash

Medford, WI
0
Followers
14
Post
276
Views
ABOUT

With Medford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Medford, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kwik Trip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Medford, WIPosted by
Medford News Flash

Medford gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.05 per gallon

(MEDFORD, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Medford area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Clark at 115 S Wi-13. Regular there was listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Cenex at 884 W Broadway Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.