Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crossett, AR

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Crossett

Posted by 
Crossett Times
Crossett Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJ9yB_0aT05Pku00

(CROSSETT, AR) Gas prices vary across the Crossett area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Crossett area was $2.73 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $2.74 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Crossett area appeared to be at Brookshire's, at 1600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Brookshire's

1600 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Crossett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 908 Unity Rd. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Crossett Times

Crossett Times

Crossett, AR
9
Followers
14
Post
769
Views
ABOUT

With Crossett Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crossett, AR
Local
Arkansas Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ar#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Crossett, ARPosted by
Crossett Times

Crossett Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Crossett: Sunday, June 20: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, June 21: Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, June 22: Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while