Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rensselaer, IN

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Rensselaer as of Sunday

Posted by 
Rensselaer News Beat
Rensselaer News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JxTTt_0aT05O7P00

(RENSSELAER, IN) Gas prices vary across the Rensselaer area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Rensselaer area was $3.09 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.1 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 833 S College Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

833 S College Ave, Rensselaer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.10
$--
$--
$3.23

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 304 W Washington St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Rensselaer News Beat

Rensselaer News Beat

Rensselaer, IN
5
Followers
16
Post
574
Views
ABOUT

With Rensselaer News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IN
City
Rensselaer, IN
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#Marathon#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Rensselaer, INPosted by
Rensselaer News Beat

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Rensselaer

(RENSSELAER, IN) According to Rensselaer gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 304 W Washington St. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.1 at Marathon at 833 S College Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.