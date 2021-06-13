High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Rensselaer as of Sunday

(RENSSELAER, IN) Gas prices vary across the Rensselaer area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Rensselaer area was $3.09 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.1 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 833 S College Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 833 S College Ave, Rensselaer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 304 W Washington St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.