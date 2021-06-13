Where’s the most expensive gas in Ashland?

(ASHLAND, WI) Gas prices vary across the Ashland area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ashland area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 810 Lake Shore Dr W.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ashland area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 810 Lake Shore Dr W, Ashland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.19

Calumet 66096 Us-2, Ashland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 515 Ellis Ave, Ashland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.63 $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 1814 Lake Shore Dr W, Ashland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.63 $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 2300 Lake Shore Dr E, Ashland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 2.91 $ 3.63 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 606 W Bayfield St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.