Lewisville, NC

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lewisville

Lewisville Digest
Lewisville Digest
 8 days ago
(LEWISVILLE, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Lewisville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lewisville area ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lewisville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 130 Lewisville Clemmons Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

130 Lewisville Clemmons Rd, Lewisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.63
$--

Shell

480 Williams Rd, Lewisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.28
$3.61
$--

Valero

6641 Styers Ferry Rd, Clemmons
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$--

Shell

1415 Lewisville Clemmons Rd, Clemmons
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.68
$2.99

Speedway

4301 Styers Ferry Rd, Winston-Salem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.69
$3.09

Sheetz

5230 Beauchamp Ln, Winston-Salem
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1085 Hanes Mall Blvd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lewisville Digest

Lewisville Digest

Lewisville, NC
ABOUT

With Lewisville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

