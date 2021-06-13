Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lewisville
(LEWISVILLE, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Lewisville area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lewisville area ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lewisville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 130 Lewisville Clemmons Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.63
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.28
$3.61
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.68
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1085 Hanes Mall Blvd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.