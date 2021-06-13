Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lewisville

(LEWISVILLE, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.87 for gas in the Lewisville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lewisville area ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lewisville area appeared to be at Exxon, at 130 Lewisville Clemmons Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 130 Lewisville Clemmons Rd, Lewisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.63 $ --

Shell 480 Williams Rd, Lewisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.28 $ 3.61 $ --

Valero 6641 Styers Ferry Rd, Clemmons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 1415 Lewisville Clemmons Rd, Clemmons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.68 $ 2.99

Speedway 4301 Styers Ferry Rd, Winston-Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Sheetz 5230 Beauchamp Ln, Winston-Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1085 Hanes Mall Blvd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.