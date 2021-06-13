High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Mendota as of Sunday

(MENDOTA, CA) If you’re paying more than $3.89 for gas in the Mendota area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mendota area ranged from $3.73 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.89 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 918 Oller St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mendota area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 918 Oller St, Mendota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 867 Oller St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.