Mendota, CA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Mendota as of Sunday

Posted by 
Mendota News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjTiC_0aT05LTE00

(MENDOTA, CA) If you’re paying more than $3.89 for gas in the Mendota area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Mendota area ranged from $3.73 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.89 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 918 Oller St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mendota area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair

918 Oller St, Mendota
card
card$4.09
$4.09
$4.19
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 867 Oller St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mendota, CA
ABOUT

With Mendota News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

