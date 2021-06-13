Analysis shows most expensive gas in Gonzales
(GONZALES, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.66 for gas in the Gonzales area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gonzales area ranged from $2.58 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.66 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2024 S Us-183.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Gonzales area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.63
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.69
$3.09
$3.49
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.75
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 1107 N St Joseph St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.