Gonzales, TX

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Gonzales

Gonzales Dispatch
Gonzales Dispatch
 8 days ago
(GONZALES, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.66 for gas in the Gonzales area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gonzales area ranged from $2.58 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.66 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2024 S Us-183.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Gonzales area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

2024 S Us-183, Gonzales
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$--
$2.85

Stripes

114 Us-90 Alt, Gonzales
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.71

Exxon

1107 E Sarah Dewitt Dr, Gonzales
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.63
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.69
$3.09
$3.49
$2.75

Valero

1724 N Sara Dewitt Dr, Gonzales
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.75

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 1107 N St Joseph St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Gonzales Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

