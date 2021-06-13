Analysis shows most expensive gas in Gonzales

(GONZALES, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.66 for gas in the Gonzales area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gonzales area ranged from $2.58 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.66 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 2024 S Us-183.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Gonzales area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2024 S Us-183, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ -- $ 2.85

Stripes 114 Us-90 Alt, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.71

Exxon 1107 E Sarah Dewitt Dr, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.75

Valero 1724 N Sara Dewitt Dr, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 1107 N St Joseph St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.