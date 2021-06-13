Cancel
Madras, OR

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Madras

Madras Daily
Madras Daily
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niSlC_0aT05Jhm00

(MADRAS, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Madras?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Madras area was $3.29 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.17 to $3.59 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Madras area appeared to be at Shell, at 992 Sw Us-97.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

992 Sw Us-97, Madras
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.69
$3.89
$3.49

Shell

15 Ne 5Th St, Madras
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$3.61
$3.83
$3.12

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Towne Pump at 1236 Sw Us-97. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Madras, OR
