Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Madras
(MADRAS, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Madras?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Madras area was $3.29 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.17 to $3.59 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Madras area appeared to be at Shell, at 992 Sw Us-97.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.69
$3.89
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$3.61
$3.83
$3.12
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Towne Pump at 1236 Sw Us-97. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.17 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.