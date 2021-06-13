Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Colville

(COLVILLE, WA) Gas prices vary across the Colville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.39 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Colville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Colville area appeared to be at Safeway, at 391 N Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Safeway 391 N Main St, Colville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 285 W 5Th Ave, Colville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 370 W 5Th Ave, Colville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 855 S Main St, Colville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to K & M Fuel at 2190 N Us-395. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.