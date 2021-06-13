Cancel
Colville, WA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Colville

Colville News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKbnq_0aT05Ip300

(COLVILLE, WA) Gas prices vary across the Colville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.39 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Colville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Colville area appeared to be at Safeway, at 391 N Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Safeway

391 N Main St, Colville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

285 W 5Th Ave, Colville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

370 W 5Th Ave, Colville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

76

855 S Main St, Colville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.44

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to K & M Fuel at 2190 N Us-395. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Colville, WA
ABOUT

With Colville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

