Elizabeth, CO

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Elizabeth

Posted by 
Elizabeth News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HisRJ_0aT05HwK00

(ELIZABETH, CO) Gas prices vary across the Elizabeth area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Elizabeth area was $3.23 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.16 to $3.35 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 34013 Cr-13.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

34013 Cr-13, Elizabeth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 2336 Legacy Cir. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.16 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Elizabeth, CO
ABOUT

With Elizabeth News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

