Analysis shows most expensive gas in Elizabeth

(ELIZABETH, CO) Gas prices vary across the Elizabeth area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Elizabeth area was $3.23 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.16 to $3.35 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 34013 Cr-13.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 34013 Cr-13, Elizabeth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 2336 Legacy Cir. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.16 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.