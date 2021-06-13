Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pecos, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Pecos as of Sunday

Posted by 
Pecos News Alert
Pecos News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEIkN_0aT05G3b00

(PECOS, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Pecos area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.9 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pecos area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 201 E 3Rd St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pecos area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

201 E 3Rd St, Pecos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$4.09
$3.35

Alon

1410 S Eddy St, Pecos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$3.40
$3.60
$--

Love's Travel Stop

5202 South Cedar St, Pecos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.32
$3.62
$3.28
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.62
$3.28

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 708 S Cedar St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.9 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pecos News Alert

Pecos News Alert

Pecos, TX
2
Followers
13
Post
323
Views
ABOUT

With Pecos News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pecos, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valero
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Pecos, TXPosted by
Pecos News Alert

Save $0.21 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Pecos

(PECOS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pecos area offering savings of $0.21 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 4101 S Cedar St. Regular there was listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.15 at Gascard at 263 Cedar St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Pecos, TXPosted by
Pecos News Alert

Check out these homes for sale in Pecos now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This property is a great investment if your looking for potential rental property or you simply would like to make it your primary residential
Pecos, TXPosted by
Pecos News Alert

Pecos Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pecos: Monday, June 21: Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June
Pecos, TXPosted by
Pecos News Alert

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Pecos

(PECOS, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pecos. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.