High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Pecos as of Sunday
(PECOS, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Pecos area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.9 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pecos area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 201 E 3Rd St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pecos area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$4.09
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.00
$3.40
$3.60
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.32
$3.62
$3.28
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.62
$3.28
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 708 S Cedar St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.9 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.