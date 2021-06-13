High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Pecos as of Sunday

(PECOS, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Pecos area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.9 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pecos area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 201 E 3Rd St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Pecos area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 201 E 3Rd St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 4.09 $ 3.35

Alon 1410 S Eddy St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.40 $ 3.60 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 5202 South Cedar St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.62 $ 3.28

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 708 S Cedar St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.9 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.