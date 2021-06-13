Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Baker City

(BAKER CITY, OR) Gas prices vary across the Baker City area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Baker City area was $3.37 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.34 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Baker City area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1702 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Baker City area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1702 Main St, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.54 $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 500 Campbell St, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 275 E Campbell St, Baker

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 1520 Campbell St.. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.34 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.