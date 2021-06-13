Cancel
Fairmont, MN

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Fairmont as of Sunday

Fairmont Journal
Fairmont Journal
 8 days ago
(FAIRMONT, MN) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Fairmont area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fairmont area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 202 E Blue Earth Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 202 E Blue Earth Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Fairmont Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

