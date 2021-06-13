High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Fairmont as of Sunday

(FAIRMONT, MN) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Fairmont area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fairmont area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 202 E Blue Earth Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 202 E Blue Earth Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.