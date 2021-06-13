Analysis shows most expensive gas in Trinidad

(TRINIDAD, CO) Gas prices vary across the Trinidad area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Trinidad area was $3.29 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.26 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Trinidad area appeared to be at Shell, at 731 E Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Trinidad area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 731 E Main St, Trinidad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

Safeway 457 W Main St, Trinidad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.61 $ 3.91 $ 3.26

Shell 313 Nevada Ave, Trinidad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 639 W Main St, Trinidad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

Shell 806 E Goddard Ave, Trinidad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 9960 Santa Fe Trl, Trinidad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.99 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 305 State St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.26 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.