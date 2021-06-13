Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trinidad, CO

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Trinidad

Posted by 
Trinidad Updates
Trinidad Updates
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0aT05DPQ00

(TRINIDAD, CO) Gas prices vary across the Trinidad area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Trinidad area was $3.29 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.26 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Trinidad area appeared to be at Shell, at 731 E Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Trinidad area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

731 E Main St, Trinidad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.64
$3.99
$3.19

Safeway

457 W Main St, Trinidad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.61
$3.91
$3.26

Shell

313 Nevada Ave, Trinidad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

639 W Main St, Trinidad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.64
$3.99
$3.19

Shell

806 E Goddard Ave, Trinidad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.19

Shell

9960 Santa Fe Trl, Trinidad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.64
$3.99
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 305 State St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.26 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Trinidad Updates

Trinidad Updates

Trinidad, CO
7
Followers
18
Post
548
Views
ABOUT

With Trinidad Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trinidad, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Trinidad, COPosted by
Trinidad Updates

Trinidad gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(TRINIDAD, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Trinidad, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Safeway at 457 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Safeway at 457 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.