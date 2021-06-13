Cancel
Jamestown, TN

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Jamestown

Jamestown Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RoWYs_0aT05CWh00

(JAMESTOWN, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Jamestown?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jamestown area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jamestown area appeared to be at Marathon, at 500 Us-127.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

500 Us-127, Jamestown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Shell

408 North Main St, Jamestown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$2.99
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 523 E Central Ave. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

