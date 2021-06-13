Cancel
Monett, MO

Are you overpaying for gas in Monett? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Monett News Alert
Monett News Alert
 8 days ago
(MONETT, MO) Gas prices vary across the Monett area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Monett area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Monett area appeared to be at Conoco, at 914 N Central Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

914 N Central Ave, Monett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$--

Sinclair

600 E Cleveland Ave, Monett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$--

Casey's

1601 E Cleveland Ave, Monett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Casey's

728 Us Hwy 60 W, Monett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Phillips 66

310 S Kyler St, Monett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.85
$3.29
$2.99

Kum & Go

870 E Us-60, Monett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.89
$3.34
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 879 Us-60. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Monett News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

