Are you overpaying for gas in Monett? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MONETT, MO) Gas prices vary across the Monett area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Monett area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Monett area appeared to be at Conoco, at 914 N Central Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 914 N Central Ave, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Sinclair 600 E Cleveland Ave, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Casey's 1601 E Cleveland Ave, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Casey's 728 Us Hwy 60 W, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Phillips 66 310 S Kyler St, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.85 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Kum & Go 870 E Us-60, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 879 Us-60. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.