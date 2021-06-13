Where’s the most expensive gas in Havre?

(HAVRE, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Havre?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Havre area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 5 1St St W.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 5 1St St W, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Conoco 726 1St St W, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 1004 1St St, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

Sinclair 1200 1St St, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Conoco 1415 1St St, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 136 1St St W. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.