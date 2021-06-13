Cancel
Havre, MT

Where's the most expensive gas in Havre?

 8 days ago
(HAVRE, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Havre?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Havre area ranged from $2.83 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 5 1St St W.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

5 1St St W, Havre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.14

Conoco

726 1St St W, Havre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Cenex

1004 1St St, Havre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.16

Sinclair

1200 1St St, Havre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.14

Conoco

1415 1St St, Havre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 136 1St St W. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Havre, MT
With Havre Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

