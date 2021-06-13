High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Thief River Falls as of Sunday

(THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN) Gas prices vary across the Thief River Falls area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Thief River Falls area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Tesoro, at 1580 Us-59 Se.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Thief River Falls area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Tesoro 1580 Us-59 Se, Thief River Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 323 Atlantic Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.