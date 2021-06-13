Analysis shows most expensive gas in Spencer

(SPENCER, IA) Gas prices vary across the Spencer area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Spencer area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.2 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 15 Grand Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Spencer area that as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 15 Grand Ave, Spencer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 2.90 $ -- $ --

Sinclair 1001 S Grand Ave, Spencer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ 2.90 $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to STAR Energy at 903 32Nd Ave W. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.