Gulf Shores, AL

Where’s the most expensive gas in Gulf Shores?

Gulf Shores News Watch
 8 days ago
(GULF SHORES, AL) If you’re paying more than $2.92 for gas in the Gulf Shores area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gulf Shores area ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.92 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 15827 Fort Morgan Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

15827 Fort Morgan Rd, Gulf Shores
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$--

Shell

23141 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.48
$3.97
$3.06

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 140 E Fort Morgan Rd. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

(GULF SHORES, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Gulf Shores, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 140 E Fort Morgan Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Chevron at 2105 E 2Nd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.