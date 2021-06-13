Cancel
Storm Lake, IA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Storm Lake

Storm Lake News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0aT054Y800

(STORM LAKE, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.76 for gas in the Storm Lake area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $2.81, with an average price of $2.76 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Storm Lake area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 303 E Hwy 7.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

303 E Hwy 7, Alta
Sinclair

1201 Lakeshore Dr , Storm Lake
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 1829 Lake Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

