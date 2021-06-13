Cancel
Sealy, TX

Where’s the most expensive gas in Sealy?

Sealy News Beat
Sealy News Beat
 8 days ago
(SEALY, TX) Gas prices vary across the Sealy area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sealy area was $2.70 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sealy area appeared to be at Shell, at 117 N Meyer St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

117 N Meyer St, Sealy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

622 Us-90 W, Sealy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Exxon

5168 Ne Ih-10 , Sealy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 216 Schmidt Rd. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sealy, TX
ABOUT

With Sealy News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

