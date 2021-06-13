Where’s the most expensive gas in Sealy?

(SEALY, TX) Gas prices vary across the Sealy area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Sealy area was $2.70 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sealy area appeared to be at Shell, at 117 N Meyer St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 117 N Meyer St, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 622 Us-90 W, Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 5168 Ne Ih-10 , Sealy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 216 Schmidt Rd. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.