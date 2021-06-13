High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Guymon as of Sunday

(GUYMON, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Guymon?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Guymon area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Country Store, at 101 Se 2Nd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store 101 Se 2Nd St, Guymon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 1105 N Main St, Guymon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 500 E Us-54, Guymon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

HUTCH'S 515 Se 2Nd St, Guymon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Valero 702 Ne 12Th St, Guymon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Yesway 1201 Ne 12Th St, Guymon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fronk Oil & Gas at 423 E Us-54. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.