Guymon, OK

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Guymon as of Sunday

Guymon Journal
Guymon Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rIshn_0aT052mg00

(GUYMON, OK) Are you paying too much for gas in Guymon?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Guymon area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Country Store, at 101 Se 2Nd St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store

101 Se 2Nd St, Guymon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Cenex

1105 N Main St, Guymon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

500 E Us-54, Guymon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

HUTCH'S

515 Se 2Nd St, Guymon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09

Valero

702 Ne 12Th St, Guymon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Yesway

1201 Ne 12Th St, Guymon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fronk Oil & Gas at 423 E Us-54. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Guymon, OK
