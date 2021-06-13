Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Hawkinsville

(HAWKINSVILLE, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Hawkinsville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hawkinsville area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 86 Broad St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 86 Broad St, Hawkinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

R & R One Stop 118 Eastman Hwy, Hawkinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 167 Broad St. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.