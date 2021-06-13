Cancel
Hawkinsville, GA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Hawkinsville

Hawkinsville Times
Hawkinsville Times
 8 days ago
(HAWKINSVILLE, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Hawkinsville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hawkinsville area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 86 Broad St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO

86 Broad St, Hawkinsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

R & R One Stop

118 Eastman Hwy, Hawkinsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 167 Broad St. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Hawkinsville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

