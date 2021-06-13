High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Vernon as of Sunday

(VERNON, TX) Gas prices vary across the Vernon area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Vernon area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Alon, at 2730 S Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Alon 2730 S Main St, Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

CEFCO 2700 Us-287, Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 2.79 $ 2.84

Alon 3620 W Wilbarger St, Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Yesway 4016 Wilbarger St, Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.84

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 3802 Us-287 W. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.