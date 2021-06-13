Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vernon, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Vernon as of Sunday

Posted by 
Vernon Times
Vernon Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K56QP_0aT0501E00

(VERNON, TX) Gas prices vary across the Vernon area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Vernon area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Alon, at 2730 S Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Alon

2730 S Main St, Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

CEFCO

2700 Us-287, Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$2.79
$2.84

Alon

3620 W Wilbarger St, Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09

Yesway

4016 Wilbarger St, Vernon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.84

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 3802 Us-287 W. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Vernon Times

Vernon Times

Vernon, TX
3
Followers
17
Post
399
Views
ABOUT

With Vernon Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vernon, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Alon#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Vernon, TXPosted by
Vernon Times

Vernon Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vernon: Monday, June 21: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during
Vernon, TXPosted by
Vernon Times

Take a look at these homes on the market in Vernon

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Very Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home! Newly remodeled Kitchen with Quartz Counter-Tops and Appliances (Refrigerator not included but could be
Vernon, TXPosted by
Vernon Times

Vernon events coming up

1. Arts and Action; 2. Electra's 1st Saturday Pop-up Shoppes!; 3. Farm Fest Chili Cook-Off; 4. Olney Varsity Football @ Electra; 5. Electra Summer Indoor Flea Market;
Vernon, TXPosted by
Vernon Times

Save up to $0.01 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Vernon

(VERNON, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Vernon, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 3802 Us-287 W. Regular there was listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Alon at 1405 E Wilbarger St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.