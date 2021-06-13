Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Sweetwater

(SWEETWATER, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Sweetwater?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.66 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sweetwater area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sweetwater area appeared to be at Shell, at 1803 E Broadway St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1803 E Broadway St, Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alon 1811 Lamar St , Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alon 100 Nw Georgia Ave, Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 405 Ne Georgia Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.