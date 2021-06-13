Cancel
Sweetwater, TX

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Sweetwater

Sweetwater Post
Sweetwater Post
 8 days ago
(SWEETWATER, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Sweetwater?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.66 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sweetwater area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sweetwater area appeared to be at Shell, at 1803 E Broadway St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1803 E Broadway St, Sweetwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Alon

1811 Lamar St , Sweetwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Alon

100 Nw Georgia Ave, Sweetwater
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 405 Ne Georgia Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sweetwater Post

Sweetwater Post

Sweetwater, TX
With Sweetwater Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

