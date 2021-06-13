Don’t overpay for gas in Weatherford: Analysis shows most expensive station

(WEATHERFORD, OK) Gas prices vary across the Weatherford area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Weatherford area was $2.84 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at 201 E Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 201 E Main St, Weatherford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 309 W Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.