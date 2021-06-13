Cancel
Keokuk, IA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Keokuk as of Sunday

Posted by 
Keokuk News Alert
Keokuk News Alert
 8 days ago
(KEOKUK, IA) If you’re paying more than $3.01 for gas in the Keokuk area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Keokuk area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 1825 Keokuk St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

1825 Keokuk St, Hamilton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.29

Casey's

602 Main St, Warsaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$3.94
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Ayerco at 124 Us-61. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

