Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olive Hill, KY

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Olive Hill

Posted by 
Olive Hill Bulletin
Olive Hill Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0aT04sC400

(OLIVE HILL, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Olive Hill?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Olive Hill area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $2.93 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Olive Hill area appeared to be at Speedway, at 396 W Tom T Hall Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Olive Hill area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 396 W Tom T Hall Blvd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Olive Hill Bulletin

Olive Hill Bulletin

Olive Hill, KY
4
Followers
15
Post
476
Views
ABOUT

With Olive Hill Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Olive Hill, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speedway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Olive Hill, KYPosted by
Olive Hill Bulletin

Olive Hill gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(OLIVE HILL, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Olive Hill area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon. Speedway at 396 W Tom T Hall Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Speedway at 396 W Tom T Hall Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.
Olive Hill, KYPosted by
Olive Hill Bulletin

Save up to $0.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Olive Hill

(OLIVE HILL, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Olive Hill, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 396 W Tom T Hall Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Speedway at 396 W Tom T Hall Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.