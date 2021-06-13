Analysis shows most expensive gas in Olive Hill
(OLIVE HILL, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Olive Hill?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Olive Hill area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $2.93 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Olive Hill area appeared to be at Speedway, at 396 W Tom T Hall Blvd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Olive Hill area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 396 W Tom T Hall Blvd. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.