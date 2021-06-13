High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Tillamook as of Sunday

(TILLAMOOK, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.57 for gas in the Tillamook area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.57 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tillamook area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 303 Pacific Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 303 Pacific Ave, Tillamook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ --

Chevron 403 Pacific Ave, Tillamook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 1920 N Main Ave, Tillamook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Chevron 2525 N Main Ave, Tillamook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fred Meyer at 2500 N Main Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.