Tillamook, OR

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Tillamook as of Sunday

Tillamook Voice
 8 days ago
(TILLAMOOK, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.57 for gas in the Tillamook area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.49 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.57 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tillamook area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 303 Pacific Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

303 Pacific Ave, Tillamook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.69
$3.99
$--

Chevron

403 Pacific Ave, Tillamook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

Sinclair

1920 N Main Ave, Tillamook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.59

Chevron

2525 N Main Ave, Tillamook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fred Meyer at 2500 N Main Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

