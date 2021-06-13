Paying too much for gas Clinton? Analysis shows most expensive station

(CLINTON, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in Clinton?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Clinton area was $2.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 1424 N 2Nd St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 1424 N 2Nd St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Phillips 66 109 N 2Nd St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 701 E Ohio St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 3.09

Casey's 1100 S 2Nd St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.47 $ --

BP 1607 N 2Nd St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ --

Phillips 66 1805 E Ohio St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 101 N 2Nd St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.