Graham, TX

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Graham

Graham Dispatch
 8 days ago
(GRAHAM, TX) Gas prices vary across the Graham area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Graham area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.96 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 1440 Us-380 Byp.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

1440 Us-380 Byp, Graham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

926 Elm St , Graham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--

Thriftway

184 Elm St , Graham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2100 Wal-Mart Dr. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Graham Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

