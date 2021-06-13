Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, IA

Are you overpaying for gas in Fairfield? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Fairfield Bulletin
Fairfield Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6rNZ_0aT04hjJ00

(FAIRFIELD, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the Fairfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fairfield area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 500 N 2Nd St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 500 N 2Nd St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fairfield Bulletin

Fairfield Bulletin

Fairfield, IA
2
Followers
16
Post
293
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Fairfield, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#Gasbuddy Sunday#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Fairfield, IAPosted by
Fairfield Bulletin

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fairfield area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 500 N 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 500 N 2Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Fairfield, IAPosted by
Fairfield Bulletin

Weather Forecast For Fairfield

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fairfield: Saturday, June 19: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, June 20: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms
Fairfield, IAPosted by
Fairfield Bulletin

Save up to $0.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fairfield area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon. BP at 308 W Burlington Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 308 W Burlington Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.