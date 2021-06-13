Cancel
Globe, AZ

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Globe

Globe Voice
Globe Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHXZl_0aT04e5800

(GLOBE, AZ) Gas prices vary across the Globe area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Globe area was $3.01 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Globe area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2060 Us-60 .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Globe area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2060 Us-60 , Globe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.69

Shell

2055 Us-60, Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.55
$--
$--

Fast Stop

727 W Live Oak St, Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.95
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 990 N Broad St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

