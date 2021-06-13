Where’s the most expensive gas in Kosciusko?

(KOSCIUSKO, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.66 for gas in the Kosciusko area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kosciusko area was $2.66 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.59 to $2.69 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kosciusko area appeared to be at Valero, at 301 Ms-12 East.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kosciusko area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 301 Ms-12 East, Kosciusko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Marathon 98 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kosciusko

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Quick Foods at 105 Hwy 12 West. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.