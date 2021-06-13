Cancel
Cadiz, KY

Are you overpaying for gas in Cadiz? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Cadiz News Flash
Cadiz News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PTR96_0aT04cJg00

(CADIZ, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Cadiz?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Cadiz area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cadiz area appeared to be at Marathon, at 5820 Hopkinsville Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon

5820 Hopkinsville Rd, Cadiz
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

BP

5737 Hopkinsville Rd, Cadiz
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Shell

5895 Hopkinsville Rd, Cadiz
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Minit Mart at 267 Main. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

