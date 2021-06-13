Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bassett, VA

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Bassett

Posted by 
Bassett Bulletin
Bassett Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QpqNZ_0aT04bQx00

(BASSETT, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Bassett area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bassett area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $2.85 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bassett area appeared to be at Exxon, at 5975 Fairystone Park Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

5975 Fairystone Park Hwy, Bassett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.21
$3.57
$2.95

Peoples

4317 Appalachian Dr, Fieldale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

3716 Virginia Ave, Collinsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.90

Marathon

1015 Fairystone Park Hwy, Stanleytown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.49
$2.87

Speedway

5740 Virginia Ave, Bassett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.23
$3.65
$2.99

Speedway

5484 Virginia Ave, Bassett
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.23
$3.65
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Liberty at 2575 Virginia Ave. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Bassett Bulletin

Bassett Bulletin

Bassett, VA
16
Followers
15
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bassett Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Bassett, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxon#Liberty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Bassett, VAPosted by
Bassett Bulletin

Save $0.08 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Bassett

(BASSETT, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Bassett area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon. Dodge's Store at 5683 Virginia Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 6601 Fairystone Park Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.