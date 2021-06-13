Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Bassett
(BASSETT, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Bassett area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bassett area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $2.85 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bassett area appeared to be at Exxon, at 5975 Fairystone Park Hwy.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.21
$3.57
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.90
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.49
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.23
$3.65
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.23
$3.65
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Liberty at 2575 Virginia Ave. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.