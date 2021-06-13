Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Bassett

(BASSETT, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.81 for gas in the Bassett area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bassett area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $2.85 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bassett area appeared to be at Exxon, at 5975 Fairystone Park Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 5975 Fairystone Park Hwy, Bassett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.21 $ 3.57 $ 2.95

Peoples 4317 Appalachian Dr, Fieldale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 3716 Virginia Ave, Collinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

Marathon 1015 Fairystone Park Hwy, Stanleytown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.49 $ 2.87

Speedway 5740 Virginia Ave, Bassett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ 3.65 $ 2.99

Speedway 5484 Virginia Ave, Bassett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ 3.65 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Liberty at 2575 Virginia Ave. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.