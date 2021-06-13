Are you overpaying for gas in Nevada? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(NEVADA, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in Nevada?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.65 per gallon to $2.71, with an average price of $2.68 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Nevada area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Nevada area appeared to be at Hot Spot, at 1112 E Austin Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Hot Spot 1112 E Austin Blvd, Nevada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ricketts Southside Mo-Bb, Nevada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 3.31 $ 2.98

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 2424 E Austin Blvd. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.65 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.