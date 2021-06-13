Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Franklin

(FRANKLIN, VA) Gas prices vary across the Franklin area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Franklin area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pure, at 301 N Mechanic St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Franklin area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Pure 301 N Mechanic St, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 807 Hunterdale Rd, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 3.04 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Sunoco 101 N College Dr, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 28401 Southampton Pkwy, Courtland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1293 Armory Dr. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.