Franklin, VA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Franklin

Franklin Dispatch
 8 days ago
(FRANKLIN, VA) Gas prices vary across the Franklin area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Franklin area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pure, at 301 N Mechanic St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Franklin area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Pure

301 N Mechanic St, Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

807 Hunterdale Rd, Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.24
$3.64
$3.04
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99

Sunoco

101 N College Dr, Franklin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

28401 Southampton Pkwy, Courtland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.35
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1293 Armory Dr. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Franklin, VA
With Franklin Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

