Hondo, TX

Are you overpaying for gas in Hondo? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Hondo Journal
Hondo Journal
 8 days ago
(HONDO, TX) Gas prices vary across the Hondo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.69, with an average price of $2.69 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hondo area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hondo area appeared to be at Shell, at 1201 19Th St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1201 19Th St, Hondo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99

Shell

709 E 19Th St, Hondo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99

H-E-B

609 19Th St, Hondo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.76

Minit Mart

401 19Th St, Hondo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

105 19Th St, Hondo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.81

Exxon

19Th St E , Hondo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 111 22Nd St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

