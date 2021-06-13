Cancel
Bishop, CA

Don’t overpay for gas in Bishop: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
 8 days ago
(BISHOP, CA) Gas prices vary across the Bishop area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.58 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bishop area ranged from $3.91 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $4.11 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bishop area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2392 N Sierra Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2392 N Sierra Hwy, Bishop
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$4.69
$4.89
$--

Shell

1290 N Main St, Bishop
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.09
card
card$4.34
$--
$4.69
$4.19

Pace

610 N Main St, Bishop
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$--
$--
$--
card
card$4.15
$--
$4.45
$--

Manor Market

3100 W Line St, Bishop
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$4.25
$4.35
$4.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Yuhubi Nobi at 180 N See Vee Ln. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.91 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

