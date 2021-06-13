High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Fort Mohave as of Sunday

(FORT MOHAVE, AZ) Gas prices vary across the Fort Mohave area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fort Mohave area was $2.97 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.27 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fort Mohave area appeared to be at Avi Resort & Casino, at 10000 Aha Macav Pkwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fort Mohave area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Avi Resort & Casino 10000 Aha Macav Pkwy, Laughlin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3713 Az-95, Bullhead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Texaco 5480 S Az-95, Fort Mohave

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 2199 Az-95. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.