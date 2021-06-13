The Company Contrast – Exxon Mobil

Production cuts by OPEC+ countries, coupled with rising demand from reopening industries worldwide, are driving up oil prices. And oil’s upbeat prospects are helping the oil and gas industry reclaim investors’ attention. As such, we think popular oil and gas corporation Exxon Mobil (XOM), and China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP), are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Read on.Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is a multinational company that explores for, develops and distributes crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products, electric power generation, and coal and mine operations worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, fuels, lubricants, and a range of specialty products.