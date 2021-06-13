Cancel
Slippery Rock, PA

Don’t overpay for gas in Slippery Rock: Analysis shows most expensive station

Slippery Rock Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12AIlE_0aT04Pn700

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Gas prices vary across the Slippery Rock area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Slippery Rock area ranged from $3.21 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.24 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Fill, at 106 Franklin St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Slippery Rock area that as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Fill

106 Franklin St, Slippery Rock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Sheetz

107 Franklin St, Slippery Rock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.59

GetGo

640 Kelly Blvd, Slippery Rock
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$3.59

Sheetz

103 N Main St, Harrisville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.95
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 1011 New Castle Rd. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.21 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

