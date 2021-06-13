Don’t overpay for gas in Slippery Rock: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) Gas prices vary across the Slippery Rock area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Slippery Rock area ranged from $3.21 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.24 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Fill, at 106 Franklin St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Slippery Rock area that as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Kwik Fill 106 Franklin St, Slippery Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sheetz 107 Franklin St, Slippery Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.59

GetGo 640 Kelly Blvd, Slippery Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.59

Sheetz 103 N Main St, Harrisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 1011 New Castle Rd. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.21 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.