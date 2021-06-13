Cancel
Lafayette, TN

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Lafayette

Lafayette News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gpaeW_0aT04O9c00

(LAFAYETTE, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Lafayette?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lafayette area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lafayette area appeared to be at BP, at 415 Sr-52.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lafayette area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

BP

415 Sr-52, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 419 Tn-52 Bypass W. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

