Analysis shows most expensive gas in Lafayette

(LAFAYETTE, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Lafayette?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lafayette area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lafayette area appeared to be at BP, at 415 Sr-52.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lafayette area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

BP 415 Sr-52, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 419 Tn-52 Bypass W. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.