Kewanee, IL

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Kewanee as of Sunday

Kewanee News Alert
 8 days ago
(KEWANEE, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.24 for gas in the Kewanee area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kewanee area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.24 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Jo Jo’s Convenient Store, at 501 N Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

Jo Jo’s Convenient Store

501 N Main St, Kewanee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

405 E 2Nd St, Kewanee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$--

Casey's

618 N Main St, Kewanee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.19

Cenex

801 N Main St, Kewanee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Cenex

220 N East St, Kewanee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Shell

511 S Main St, Kewanee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sullivan's Fuels at 605 Tenney St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

