High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Kewanee as of Sunday
(KEWANEE, IL) If you’re paying more than $3.24 for gas in the Kewanee area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kewanee area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.24 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Jo Jo’s Convenient Store, at 501 N Main St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sullivan's Fuels at 605 Tenney St. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.